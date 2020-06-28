4,065 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 519,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 135,643 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $21,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

