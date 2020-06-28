Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,791 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in QEP Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in QEP Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in QEP Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 299.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Shares of QEP stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 4.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

QEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.