Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $89,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $236.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.