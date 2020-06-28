Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $310,697,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $111,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,454,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.