Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,622 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $48.76 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

