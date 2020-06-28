460 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

Shares of VRTX opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $299.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

