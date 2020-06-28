Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,112 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

