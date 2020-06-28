Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

SYF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

