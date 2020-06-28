Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $286.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

