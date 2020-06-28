Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after acquiring an additional 495,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $95.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

