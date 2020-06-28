Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $453,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 61.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 150.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.