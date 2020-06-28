Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of UNF opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.35. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

