Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,119 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $113.61 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.