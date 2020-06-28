Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $206,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 373,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

WFC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.