Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,544 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,544 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after buying an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,091,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,556,000 after buying an additional 1,398,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $44.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

