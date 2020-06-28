Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,802,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

