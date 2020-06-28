Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Zuora worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zuora by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

ZUO stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

