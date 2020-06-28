Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

