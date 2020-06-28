Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,760 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $7,724,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after acquiring an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.87 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock worth $2,001,570. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

