Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $238,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 58,938 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

