Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MarketAxess by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $527.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

