Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

XEL opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

