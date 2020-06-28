9,108 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.02.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

