Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAV opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Navistar International Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

