Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 41,482 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,482 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

