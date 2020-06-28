Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Holdings Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,717 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

