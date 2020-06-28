Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,550,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,463. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

