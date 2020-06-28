Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of York Water worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water Co has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.18.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. York Water’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of York Water in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.