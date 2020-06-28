Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 977 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Northrim BanCorp worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,389.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,145 shares of company stock worth $123,782. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

