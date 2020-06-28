Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Park National by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Park National by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park National by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Park National stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

