Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 27,339 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aecom were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aecom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aecom by 367.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

