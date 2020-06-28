Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Curo Group worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

