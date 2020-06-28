Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 70,999 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,999 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

CLNE stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

