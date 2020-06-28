Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 74,482 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 199.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.