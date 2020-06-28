Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of BayCom worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BayCom by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 286,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 404,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BayCom by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Insiders have acquired 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of BCML opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.88. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

