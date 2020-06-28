Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 83,439 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 129.46% and a negative net margin of 180.28%. Research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

