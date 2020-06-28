Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.