22,891 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

BHLB opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

