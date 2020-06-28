Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $342,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $4,758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

