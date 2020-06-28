Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,932,750 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932,750 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,663,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 663,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

