Two Sigma Investments LP Has $346,000 Position in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Merus worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Merus NV has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus NV will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

