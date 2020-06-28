Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Citi Trends worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Citi Trends by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

