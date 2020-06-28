Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CETV. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

CETV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

