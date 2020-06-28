Martin D. Madaus Sells 3,200 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $44,576.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $84,032.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $32,624.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Martin D. Madaus sold 4,400 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $89,540.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $9,693,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

