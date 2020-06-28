Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 78,128 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $533.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.