Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 83,824 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.85 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.29%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.