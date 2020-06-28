Two Sigma Investments LP Has $365,000 Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 519.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

