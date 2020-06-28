Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 140 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Heska worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Heska Corp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.24 million, a PE ratio of -89.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

