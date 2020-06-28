Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of SurModics worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SurModics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SurModics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SurModics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SurModics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

SRDX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

