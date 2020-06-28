Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 55,138 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $13.31 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

